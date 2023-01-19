Notification Settings

Mysterious black streak spotted in sky above Black Country and Shropshire leaves residents baffled

By Eleanor Lawson

A mysterious black streak in the sky has baffled residents with many sharing their photographs online to find out more.

This black streak across the sky has inspired many theories across the Black Country online. Photo: Lauren Garratt
The spectacle was photographed in the sky over Gornal on Wednesday, with others snapping pictures of it in Wombourne, Kingswinford, over the Birmingham New Road and near to Claverley in Shropshire.

Locals took to Facebook groups to discuss their theories, which include:

  • "Harry Kane's penalty finally coming back down"

  • "Is it a bird…..is it a plane….No!! It’s Gornal Man"

  • "Jack Frost going home"

  • "Definitely aliens"

  • "The Russians"

The black streak was seen alongside something glowing in the sky. Photo: Rebecca Mander.
This black streak across the sky has inspired many theories online. Photo: Lauren Garratt.
Dudley has become a hotspot for mysterious sights in the skies, with the infamous "Dudley Dorito" - a triangle-shaped UFO - sparking many a conspiracy theory.

Between 2013 and 2016, West Midlands Police received 12 reports of UFOs from locals who had seen mysterious objects in the sky.

However, there appears to be another explanation for the black streak seen over Dudley this week, with several people suggesting that it could be a contrail from a plane, particularly visible because of the angle of the sun.

The black streak spotted in the sky by the Boycott Arms in Claverley. Photo: Lindsey Phillips.

Did you see the mysterious object in the sky? Send your photos to webdesk@mnamedia.co.uk

