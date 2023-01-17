Date set for classical music event in Shrewsbury this summer

Proms in the Park Shrewsbury 2022

The UK Proms in the Park Tour will be coming to the West Mids Showground on June 17, 2023.

Organisers UKAC Productions say it will be a "magical night of classical music"

A spokesman said: "This unmissable experience will feature all the classics from the 'Last night of the Proms' along with favourite pieces from the movies performed by the UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests.

"With the summer sun setting and the sounds of classical music filling the night sky, it is sure to be an evening to remember."

Proms in the Park has also been lined up for Warkwick Castle on September 2 and will feature The UK Proms Orchestra accompanied by special guests such as Soprano Samantha Oxborough, host Rodney Earl Clark, from Les Miserable and the BBC Proms, dancers, bag piper and much more.