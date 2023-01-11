Notification Settings

Classic steam loco running through Shropshire every day this week - when and where to see it

By David StubbingsShrewsburyEntertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

A classic steam locomotive is making its way through Shropshire this week.

Steam locomotive No. 61306 Mayflower will be running through the county this week. Photo: Locomotive Services Group
The 1948-built engine, No. 61306 Mayflower, is running a circular route starting and finishing at Crewe, taking it via Chester and Shrewsbury, before it skirts round Wolverhampton and heads up to Stafford.

After initially running on Tuesday, the 74-year-old B1 class locomotive is appearing every day up until Friday, giving enthusiasts numerous opportunities to see it.

The trips are not carrying paying passengers and are being used as test runs to help crews at Locomotive Services Limited get used to the engine which was bought by the company last year, as well as giving trainee drivers and firemen more 'on the job hours' to help them become fully qualified and operate steam locomotives on the main line.

Times for the journeys this week are as follows:

Wrexham General - 10.59am

Ruabon - 11.05am

Chirk - 11.10am

Gobowen - 11.13am

Shrewsbury 11.39am-11.49am

Once at Shrewsbury station, the train then reverses to Coton Hill sidings, where it arrives at 11.55am before departing at 12.42pm for the return leg to Crewe.

After leaving Coton Hill, it will pass through:

Shrewsbury - 12.47pm

Wellington - 1.05pm

Oakengates - 1.10pm

Telford Central - 1.12pm

Shifnal - 1.16pm

Cosford - 1.20pm

Penkridge - 2.52pm

Rickerscote - 2.59pm

Stafford - 3.02pm

People can follow the train's progress on Real Time Trains to see if it's running to time or not.

Wednesday, Shrewsbury to Crewe

Thursday, Crewe to Shrewsbury

Thursday, Shrewsbury to Crewe

Friday, Crewe to Shrewsbury

Friday, Shrewsbury to Crewe

Mayflower was built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow and for British Railways' Eastern Region. It work in the Hull and Bradford areas before being withdrawn from service in September 1967.

It was immediately bought by preservationists and based at Carnforth in the 1970s.

Locomotive Services Group bought the loco, along with the railtour operator Steam Dreams, last year. It now runs in the British Railways apple green livery it first carried when new.

