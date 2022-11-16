Tickets hard to come by as Gary Barlow hits stage in Wolverhampton

Tickets have almost gone for Gary Barlow's one-man show at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Take That star Gary Barlow will be performing his theatrical one man show "A Different Stage" at the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton as part of a national tour until Sunday, November 20.

Tickets for the show, which started in February with a sold out show in Runcorn and has since played to audiences in Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh, went on sale in May and have been quickly snapped up by fans keen to see Gary in action.

It will be an opportunity for fans to hear the stories of one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers who, as part of the group Take That, won eight Brit Awards and sold more than 45 million records.

He has also co-written and produced music for the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams, composed the score for Finding Neverland and worked alongside long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth on Calendar Girls.

The show, which was created by Barlow and Tim Firth, sees him narrate the journey of his life alongside the music from more than 30 years of his discography and take the audience behind the curtain and see how he works.

He said: “Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard, I've done shows where I sit and talk to people and I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group.

"But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them as When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether."

Tickets are still available, but with very limited availability over the six performances, with only stalls seats left for each performance.