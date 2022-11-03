Comedian Mark Watson set to ponder the meaning of life and death in Shropshire tour-ending date

Mark Watson

His 'This Can’t Be It' tour started in May and was inspired by taking a life expectancy test using an app on his phone and discovering he could expect to reach 78 - in other words, he’s just over halfway to, as it were, the finish line.

The popular but all-too-mortal Radio 4 figure, star of Live At The Apollo and House Of Games, wrestles with some of the fundamental questions of life, with unusually high levels of benign audience involvement and the gag rate of an already fast-talking comedian who’s been imprisoned in his house for more than a year.

Watson had a pretty lively lockdown. With Tim Key and Alex Horne, he created the game ‘No More Jockeys’ which has now had more than two million YouTube views and found a rabid cult following. He published his most critically acclaimed book to date, Contacts, and wrote another, non-fiction, for release this year.

A familiar voice on BBC Radio 4, where his series Mark Watson Talks About A Bit Of Life has been one of the station’s most popular fixtures since 2007, most recently he been working on a film project.

Watson will be finishing off his 2022 tour at The Edge Arts Centre, in Much Wenlock, on Sunday, November 20.