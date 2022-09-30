Halloween, fireworks and Christmas fun planned for Ironbridge Gorge attractions

Blists Hill is preparing for Christmas

Halloween events are being staged, with a half-term full of themed events at sites across the area.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: “We have an exciting programme of events in store throughout the autumn and winter and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to our sites across the Ironbridge Gorge.

“As well as good old-fashioned family fun at our half term, fireworks and Christmas events, we’ve also introduced some new events like our Christmas Lates, which we hope will give visitors the chance to explore Blists Hill in a completely new light as they get ready for the festive season alongside our townsfolk.”

From October 24-28, visitors can search for witches, cauldrons and spooky spells at Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

The Coalbrookdale Cauldrons, is a story-based tour around the museum and is suitable for children aged between four and seven.

The residents of Blists Hill Victorian Town will also be organising Halloween action too, with a range of themed activities running throughout half-term.

On Saturday, November 5, Fireworks Night returns to Blists Hill for the first time since 2019.

With the chance to explore the historic town by night, visitors can enjoy a dazzling spectacle of fireworks set to music on the Green, as well as a selection of delicious treats thanks to a range of visiting food vendors. The New Inn will also be open for a warming tipple.

Tickets start from £10 for children and £15 for adults.

|From November 26, Coalbrookdale will transform into a winter wonderland as Father Christmas makes his return to his stunning woodland grotto.

Families can wander through the glittering Christmas forest before meeting the main man himself in his woodland glade. Tickets cost £12 per child, which includes a gift, sweet treat and a satsuma. Each child can be accompanied by up to three adults.

On December 3, 4, 10 and 11, the halls of Blists Hill will be decked for the launch of the town's popular Christmas weekends.

Tickets will cost £15 for children and £23 for adults. Pre-booking is essential.

Blists Hill will also be open for four very special evenings with the chance to explore the Victorian Town by lamplight. Visitors can browse for unusual gifts in the beautifully decorated shops, buy festive food, enjoy live seasonal entertainment and soak up the traditional atmosphere.

Tickets for Christmas Lates start at £10 for children and £17.50 for adults.

Discounted entry is available for all events for Pass Plus holders.