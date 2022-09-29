Notification Settings

Ludlow Racecourse's opening day promoted as a great Midlands day out

By David Tooley

A Shropshire racecourse's first day of the season is being promoted as one of 19 exciting days in the Midlands.

Jump racing at Ludlow. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.
Jump racing at Ludlow. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Ludlow Racecourse will be celebrating its jump season opener on October 5 and it will include a visit from Ludlow Brewery which will be showcasing its quaffable ales.

Great British Racing, the marketing and promotional body of the sport, is promoting the Ludlow event as one of 19 exciting race days that are taking place in the first two weeks of October.

A spokesman for Great British Racing said: "With incredible sporting action on track, activities for children, wide ranging food options, music concerts and the chance to dress up or down, there is something for everyone at the races."

There are also meetings lined up in the wider region at Hereford, Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton, and Leicester.

For more details visit greatbritishracing.com/everyonesturf

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

