Jump racing at Ludlow. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Ludlow Racecourse will be celebrating its jump season opener on October 5 and it will include a visit from Ludlow Brewery which will be showcasing its quaffable ales.

Great British Racing, the marketing and promotional body of the sport, is promoting the Ludlow event as one of 19 exciting race days that are taking place in the first two weeks of October.

A spokesman for Great British Racing said: "With incredible sporting action on track, activities for children, wide ranging food options, music concerts and the chance to dress up or down, there is something for everyone at the races."

There are also meetings lined up in the wider region at Hereford, Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton, and Leicester.