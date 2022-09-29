Families urged to snap up tickets for Telford panto

Appearing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are Carl Dutfield as Muddles, Chloe Barlow as Snow White, and Ian Smith as Dame Dolly

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs will be hitting the stage at Telford Theatre from December 8 to January 2, starring EastEnders favourite Sam Attwater as The Prince.

Ian Smith as Dame Dolly, Carl Dutfield as Muddles and Chloe Barlow as Snow White also feature along with 90s Pop Star ‘Lolly’ - Anna Kumble - as The Wicked Queen and Sophie Jane Walters as Fairy Fortune.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: "A visit to the pantomime is such a special Christmas tradition for young and old alike and we look forward to seeing people. Tickets are on sale and we urge to get yours booked to avoid disappointment."

You can book tickets online at telfordtheatre.com, pop in to the theatre at Oakengates or call 01952 382382.