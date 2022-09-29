Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Families urged to snap up tickets for Telford panto

By Matthew PanterOakengatesTelford entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Families are being urged to grab their tickets and enjoy the panto fun at a Shropshire theatre.

Appearing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are Carl Dutfield as Muddles, Chloe Barlow as Snow White, and Ian Smith as Dame Dolly
Appearing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are Carl Dutfield as Muddles, Chloe Barlow as Snow White, and Ian Smith as Dame Dolly

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs will be hitting the stage at Telford Theatre from December 8 to January 2, starring EastEnders favourite Sam Attwater as The Prince.

Ian Smith as Dame Dolly, Carl Dutfield as Muddles and Chloe Barlow as Snow White also feature along with 90s Pop Star ‘Lolly’ - Anna Kumble - as The Wicked Queen and Sophie Jane Walters as Fairy Fortune.

Chloe Barlow will play Snow White

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: "A visit to the pantomime is such a special Christmas tradition for young and old alike and we look forward to seeing people. Tickets are on sale and we urge to get yours booked to avoid disappointment."

You can book tickets online at telfordtheatre.com, pop in to the theatre at Oakengates or call 01952 382382.

Sam Attwater will play The Prince
Telford entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
Oakengates
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News