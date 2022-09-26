Notification Settings

Core! Look what's coming back to Tenbury Wells

By David TooleyTenbury WellsEntertainmentPublished:

Tenbury Wells won't be pipped when it comes to celebrating the mighty apple.

Tenbury Applefest

The town on the south Shropshire border will be celebrating the humble fruit at its Applefest on Saturday, October 1.

The event will take place in Tenbury, also known as ‘The Town in the Orchard’, from 10am to 4.30pm at the Burgage Recreational Area.

More than 300 varieties of apple will be on display, together with local ciders made with fruit from fields in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Also on offer at the festival will be food, drink and craft stalls, music, entertainment, face painting, magician, animals, apple trail and more.

Entertainment throughout the day will include the Pearl Lake Ukulele Group, Blue Moon, Teme Valley Band, Leominster Morris Dancers and others.

Appleteme will also be demonstrating how to press apples into juice and are inviting people to bring along their own container and apples to be juiced to take home (approximately one carrier bag makes one litre of juice).

Around the town many retailers will also be decorating their windows for the Applefest window competition.

Councillor Daniel Walton, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at Malvern Hills District Council said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Applefest, there is something for everyone at the festival and it is a great day out for the whole family. We are proud to showcase the amazing local produce we have in the district.”

Visit www.tenburyapplefest.co.uk for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

