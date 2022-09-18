Thousands enjoy returning Country Fair at Weston Park

One of the working dogs in the Partridge pen

Formerly known as the Midland Game Fair, the Weston Park Country Fair is taking place all weekend.

Weston Park Country Fair where here was the opportunity to fire a shotgun Spectators enjoying the Weston Park event Owner Rob Miles, from Hearts Distillery in Coven

The picturesque surroundings and good weather attracted a bumper crowd to the event on Saturday, with similar numbers expected this afternoon.

The event has been relaunched under a new name and was last held in 2018 but has retained its theme of showcasing the best of outdoor sports and family themed fun, across two main arenas, tents and outdoor stalls.

Popular attractions on both days included top falconers in the countryside arena who showed off some beautiful birds of prey and the spectacular Knights of Middle England and Squibb Freestyle motorcycle stunt show wowed the crowds. There were also competitions featuring gun dogs and clay shooting and dedicated sections for angling and crafts and antiques as well as a food festival featuring many chefs and bakers from the area.

Midland Game Fair spokesperson Danielle Tumilty said many people remembered the Midland Game Fair, which had become a tradition at Weston Park and the new company organising the show wanted to keep up the tradition.

She said: "I think the show is sticking to the tradition of the previous one, or that is the feed back we got on the first day, which was very well attended with good weather and a period of the event not being on seeming to attract people.