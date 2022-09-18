Shrewsbury comes alive with sound of music as new festival unites 17 venues

Manager Ellie Cassidy from The Bulls Head, Shrewsbury, who was taking part in Loopfest, to raise money for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH)

Loopfest took place on Saturday in 17 venues around Shrewsbury town centre, including bars, pubs, churches and a record store.

The town was heaving with visitors who could enjoy a range of music genres from musicians, including Pop, Rock, Indie and Jazz.

Jamie Smith, who organised the event said: "Every venue is getting full and people are moving around to see what's going on.

"It's a really good vibe. It's really nice to see people coming out and enjoying it."

Loopfest aims to promote the best music and artists across the region and bring music into venues across the town of Shrewsbury.

The event featured more than 80 acts and 200 performers, including the band Little Wing who performed to a crowd at the Bulls Head.

All proceeds made from Loopfest will go towards the neo-natal unit at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital and also Severn Hospice.

Jamie told the Shropshire Star that he wanted to highlight the work of NHS staff who helped his family, after his son was born prematurely.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital supported Jamie and his partner Juliet when their son Reuben, now nine months old, was born 10 weeks early last December – and now he is giving something back.

The venues involved in this years event include Albert & Co Frankville, The Bulls Head, St. Mary's Church, Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury Unitarian Church, The King's Head, Music Bros and The Hive.

Jamie said that this event was just year one for organisers and they plan on bringing it back each year.

Organisers want to keep it in the town centre in order to support local businesses, particularly after a difficult couple of years for the high street.