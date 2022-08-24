Attractions lined up for Shropshire's original food festival

Ludlow Food Festival 2021 at Ludlow Castle.

Ludlow Castle will be transformed into a shrine for lovers of all things food and drink again this year from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

Organisers of the three day annual extravaganza say they will be dishing up an even bigger portion of free talks, tastings, workshops, demonstrations, fire stage and the best food and drink the region has to offer.

"Expect a weekend filled to the brim with multiple gastronomic delights for you to enjoy in the glorious medieval setting of Ludlow Castle," said a spokesman.

"In partnership with Wardington's Original Ludlow Gin, Ludlow Food Festival, in association with Wots Cooking, brings together the industry's best and brightest.

"In addition, the Ludlow Food Festival announces a new stage dedicated to the Slow Food movement, helping to spread its ethos of Good, Clean, Fair food for all."

Slow Food is a movement that began life in Italy in 1986 and is described as food that is produced or prepared in accordance with local culinary traditions, typically using high-quality locally sourced ingredients.

There is an incredible line up of many food experts from near and far who are due to attend at the festival which claims to have been the first in the UK. Now they take place up and down the country, but the one in Ludlow continues to draw the big names and the crowds.

Top national names on the list this year include: Angus Birditt, food writer, photographer, Fiona Beckett, Guardian Drinks Columnist, author.

Anna Christoforou, Inhouse chef, supper club host, food writer/stylist; Stuart Collins, chef/patron, Docket 33; Henrietta Green, award-winning food writer, broadcaster and food futurologist; Lucy Hutchings, garden writer, Linley Farm & Walled Garden, The Chef’s Gardener.

Steve Lyons, private chef/caterer; Charlotte Pike, author, cookery teacher, chef; Laura Price, podcaster, writer; Genevieve Taylor, chef and author; Cyrus Todiwala OBE, chef proprietor, Café Spice Namaste and Terry Walton, veg grower, writer, Radio 2 gardener.

A galaxy of local stars are also set to shine, including Nick Bennett, head chef, Old Downton Lodge; Joel Black, former chef, knife and forge demos; John Brereton, head butcher, Ludlow Farm Shop; Peter Cook, baker/owner, Peter Cook's Bread; Rueben Crouch, chef/co-owner, CSONS Ludlow & Shrewsbury.

Mark Harris, head chef/manager, Pheasant Inn; Adam Purnell, Shropshire Lad; Andy Link, chef/patron, Riverside Inn, Aymestry.

Ludlow's ever-popular Fire Kitchen stage is also back, with more evening entertainment combining music and live-fire cooking for visitors to enjoy – with the added "Friday Night" event. This special event includes a light show to enhance both castle and atmosphere.

It occurs after the close of the first day, Friday, September 9 and begins at 6:30 pm. Entry is at the reduced price of £5 and tickets are on sale now.

In addition, to the lineup of chef demonstrations, interactive talks, tastings and workshops, the festival will have more than 150 quality local and regional exhibitors and producers featuring the usual wide variety of produce from artisan cheeses and charcuterie through to unusual wines, local ciders, craft ales, and much more.

Ludlow Food Festival is a not-for-profit organisation and is the town's biggest event of the year, regularly attracting around 15,000 people to the grounds of Ludlow Castle across three days.

The UK's first food festival, Ludlow Food Festival, was established in 1995 and continues to push the agenda on food issues, attract top names from the culinary world and celebrate local producers from the Marches area.

Ludlow Food Festival has a year-round presence in the town, with the Spring Festival in May, the Magnalonga food walk in August and the annual Food Festival in September.

Ludlow Food Festival will be open on Friday, September 9 from 10am-5pm, Saturday 10th from 10am-6:30pm, and Sunday 11th from 10am-5pm. Evening events will be timetabled separately.

One day ticket prices are £13.50 for adults, children (aged 5-13), £4 (under 5's are free).

Family tickets are £33 for two adults and up to four children.