Folk-rock legends Steeleye Span put Shrewsbury on their May tour

Steeleye Span

Famous for hits All Around My Hat and Gaudete - and the voice of the evergreen leader Maddy Prior - the band will be coming to Theatre Severn next month.

The band is no stranger to the county town, having performed at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

They emerged in the 1970s and their international appeal saw them take folk music out of small clubs into the world of gold discs and international tours.

By the end of 1971 they had not only released their classic debut Hark The Village Wait but two follow ups – Please To See The King and Ten Man Mop - launching one of the most enduring stories in the folk world and beyond.

Their May 2022 tour is called "Hark The Village Wait” in a nod to that early period in the band's history.

Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and a line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK music scene, they are celebrating their golden anniversary of famous albums, playing key tracks from all three as well as favourites and gems from their long and glittering career.

Steeleye Span will release a special live concert recording of their debut album Hark The Village Wait, which will be available digitally on May 2.

The present Steeleye line-up is: The Legendary Maddy Prior (vocals), with long term member Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman, guitar/keyboards and vocals) Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Violeta Vicci (violin and backing vocals), and Roger Carey (bass)

A spokesperson for the band said: "Maddy Prior is a true legend of folk and popular music.

"Her voice swooping and soaring in harmony and melody. Her voice is still remarkable. It is hard to think how Steeleye will survive without her at the helm when she eventually does decide to hang up her hat. But let us bask in her glory, she still dances infectiously to the jigs, as happy in the moment as she has ever been."

With his long beard looking every inch the hippy figure is Liam Genockey on drums. He uses his kit to create sounds and atmospheres which are far more than hitting a stick against a skin. He utilises the metallic edges, the case – any part of the drum kit he thinks can add a particular moment to a song.

Julian Littman has been a part of the band since 2011 and has a huge pedigree of playing with some top-rated artists including David Bowie. He is a bit of a jack of all trades being an actor, singer, musician, song writer – you name it he does it. Julian plays guitars, keyboards and vocals.

Another relative newcomer to the bus is Andrew ‘Spud’ Sinclair. He's on guitar and vocals.

The newest members are bassist Roger Carey. Also, Violeta Vicci, a virtuoso violinist, who steps in when Jesse Mae Smart is unable to tour.