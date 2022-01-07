Marvel's 'Mr Popular' – Data shows Spider-Man is most beloved Avenger of them all

His spidey-sense must be tingling... Data has shown Spider-Man to be currently the most popular of Marvel's Avengers

Peter Parker, A.K.A Spider-Man, is currently the world's favourite member of Marvel's Avengers, according to new data.

Researchers at language learning app Busuu looked at Google Trends search data to see which Marvel superhero is most popular in various countries across the globe, and the web-slinger himself took the gold overall.

Currently breaking the bank at the cinema, new Marvel Studios flick Spider-Man: No Way Home has only re-enforced Spidey's rock star status, with him pipping some pretty big superhero A-listers to the top spot in the study.

Online searches of five of the most popular members of Marvel's Avengers over the last 12 months were compared, with data from 96 countries analysed by researchers. The rankings were thus...

1. Spider-Man

2. Thor

3. The Hulk

4. Iron Man

5. Captain America

Spider-Man came out well in front of the other Avengers with his name being most searched in 67% of the countries researched.

In second place – with a sizeable difference in percentage – came Thor who was most popular in 21% of countries.

Bruce Banner, or The Hulk, as the character is more commonly known, was the most searched for hero in 8% of the 96 countries, ranking him in third place.

Surprisingly, Iron Man, who is portrayed by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, came in fourth place with 4% of countries searching mostly for the metal hero.

However, sitting bottom of the pack as the least popular Avenger of the five is Captain America, who managed to be most searched for in a total of zero of the countries researched.

Europe accounted for a large majority of Spider-Man searches with Germany, France, Spain, and Italy being particularly big fans of Peter Parker's alter ego.

Ukraine and Russia on the other hand appear to appreciate the larger-than-life superheroes, as they ranked The Hulk as the most searched.

The green giant was also the most searched Avenger in Brazil. However, the nation also has a famous footballer that goes by the same name which is likely to have skewed its search results.

Despite not ranking as the most searched in any country, Captain America spiked interest across various places in the world in the month of April last year.

This came after speculation of a fourth Captain America movie as well as the airing of the final episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in the same month.

A spokesperson for Busuu said: “Some elements of pop culture are universal – and based on this data, it’s clear that Spider-Man is the most universal of all the Avengers.

“This is unsurprising, considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the ninth Spider-Man film ever made.

“There’s something about this superhero’s story that has transcended time and place.”