Dream event for Shropshire jazz fans

Dreamers

Saxophonist Mark Lockheart is bringing his Dreamers quartet to Shrewsbury Jazz Network on February 19.

In his new project Lockheart explores his multi-faceted outlook on music through a new set of original compositions with three musicians who are described as "cunningly intuitive."

With Elliot Galvin, on keyboard, Tom Herbert, on bass and Dave Smith on drums their music is described as having urgent, exciting grooves and textures. They are all cleverly crafted together within Lockheart’s unique but memorable tunes with influences from Ellington and Shorter, to John Zorn, the Beatles and even Kraftwerk.

The Dreamers will be at The Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury, on February 19, with tickets priced at £23 and £12 for those lucky enough be be aged under 22.