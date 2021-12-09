Notification Settings

Ted's Top Ten: Young Shropshire actor stars in new CITV series

By Andrew Revill

A young rising star in Shropshire has landed a guest role in a new children's TV series.

Kate Woodman, aged 17, of Bridgnorth, has a starring role in seven episodes of CITV series Ted’s Top Ten
Kate Woodman, 17 and from Bridgnorth, has a starring role in seven episodes of CITV series Ted’s Top Ten, which is airing this month.

Kate, who trains at Stagebox’s London centre, is appearing on screens nationwide as Leah in the new series.

Ted’s Top Ten sees Ted (Jake Fitzgerald) battling the challenges of a new step-family, new school and his own poor decisions as he tackles life’s problems one top ten list at a time supported by his friends.

Kate's proud mum Helen said: "We are very proud of her; she is so focused and committed to everything she does, but does it all with real enjoyment and enthusiasm."

Kate Woodman is from Bridgnorth

As well as training with Stagebox, Kate is represented by its management agency.

Kirsti Bagger, head agent at Stagebox said: “We always knew that Kate had star potential. She’s been training with us for 6 years and this marks just the beginning of a very successful career. We can’t wait to watch her!”

Kate follows a long line of Stagebox stars, from Matthew Illesley, who played young Elton John in the biopic Rocketman and starred in the new Guy Ritchie feature The Wrath of Man, to Olivia Brooks who appeared in Cats The Movie and a number of Stagebox members who perform in the upcoming Matilda adaptation for Netflix.

Ted’s Top Ten premiered on CITV on Monday.







