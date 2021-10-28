Extra Polar Express seats and roles for Telford Steam Railway

The cast prepares for Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express

As a result more actors are wanted to play extra adult and children roles on the journey which is based on the Hollywood animation movie starring Tom Hanks.

Heritage attraction Telford Steam Railway is due to hold further auditions to introduce new characters to the presentation which will operate from November 26-December 23 at the site in Bridge Road, Horsehay.

The event previously attracted around 3,000 visitors. Extra services will be running on December 9.

Show director Deborah Owen says: "Phenomenal tickets sales at Telford’s Polar Express Experience has created the opportunity to release more shows for this years event.

The cast prepares for Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express

"We want to give the most magical experience to children and adults alike introducing new characters on the train this year as well as serving the warming hot chocolate and hand crafted cookies, story interaction, dancing and singing plus a visit from Father Christmas himself.

"A treasure silver bell is given by Santa to all the true believers. There will be photo opportunities with the cast and it's a great seasonal outing for everyone.

"So if you are a Santa look alike or could be, a part time actor who fits the Tom Hanks character or the grumpy Christmas hobo get in touch. If you’ve been on stage before or even if you haven’t yet, this exciting month of shows will be so much fun and is opportunity for a professional contract.

"The tickets are selling fast and the coaches are being decorated."

Seats are priced from £31each and must be purchased in pairs due to social distancing.

The railway re-opened in July after the pandemic closure and the operators were forced to launch an appeal to help stay afloat.

To audition contact www.facebook.com/telfordsteamrailway/