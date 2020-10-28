Four in a Bed comes to Telford

Sophie Harrison and partner, David Owen, who run the Old Orleton Inn, invited three other B&B owners to sample their hospitality with overnight stays as part of the programme and in turn travelled to Durham, Nottingham and Tintern in Monmouthshire to overnight in their competitiors' establishments.

The couple tuned in to watch their episode last night (tues) and said many of their regulars had turned on their TVs to watch at well.

They are keeping tight-lipped over how they fared into the competition to find the best value B&B but said it had been fun both to host and to visit the other areas.

"It was a lot of driving but it was interesting to see how others run their businesses," Sophie said.

"We took our visitors to Blist Hill as part of their stay and they really enjoyed it. They were able to use the old printing press and visit the sweet shop."