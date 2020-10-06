'Devastation' of film fans after Cineworld closure announcement

Tina Butt was unimpressed by the announcement that the Telford Cineworld is to close temporarily

The cinema giant said that up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as it confirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US – its two biggest markets.

There are branches in Telford as well as Shrewsbury. The 11-screen theatre in Telford's Southwater development opened in 2014.

More than 600 sites will be closed across the UK and the US from Thursday, after the film industry was rocked by plans by James Bond studios MGM and Universal to delay the release of the franchise's latest film.

Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK, confirming reports over the weekend. It did not specify how many jobs are at risk in the UK but on Sunday the PA news agency understood that 5,500 would be hit.

Overall around 45,000 employees are affected in both countries, as 536 Regal theatres in the US will shut down because of the decision.

Devastated

Telford man Sean Gallagher, 23, is an avid Marvel film fan and was a regular at the town centre Cineworld before the pandemic.

When told about the impending closure he said: "You're joking! That's a bit of a shock.

"They're going to be losing a lot of money. People are still going to the cinema.

"If it stays closed, I will be devastated."

Tina Butt lives in Wellington and often visits the cinema with her family. She said she has been to Cineworld twice since they reopened with restrictions this summer, and that it worked well on both occasions.

She said: "Why are they closing it down? They've reopened everything else, they've opened the pubs and restaurants and stuff like that.

"What have the kids got to do now? They've got nothing really."

Suzie Stanbridge has been saving up cinema vouchers, but has started giving them away because she will not be able to use them before the closure.

"I think it's so sad, I'm amazed they're closing it. It's very short notice.

"People are being made redundant left, right and centre.

"They're a very big company and they're talking about doing it in America too.

Randlay film student Mat Growcott, 30, said: "Losing a cinema is devastating for the film community.

"At a time when streaming services are increasingly making movies a solo activity, there was a push to revive cinema, and the glory days of communities coming out to enjoy film.

"Coronavirus has stopped that in a way that the industry will never recover from.

"We've all had countless great experiences at Cineworld Telford. We've laughed, we've cried – it's a cliche, but it's true. Losing it will be a real blow to us all."

'There are tough times ahead'

Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: "This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets."

The James Bond film No Time To Die was meant to hit cinemas in November, but fans will now have to wait until April 2 next year before seeing Daniel Craig's final outing in the role.

Mr Greidinger said Cineworld will wait until "the appropriate time" to talk about reopening.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Obviously we hope to reduce, to keep the numbers of people who lose their jobs down as much as we can, but clearly there are going to be tough times ahead.