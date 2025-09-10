The 34 historic Shropshire venues opening their doors for Heritage Open Days 2025 free of charge

Every September, historic venues around Shropshire throw open their doors for Heritage Open Days, the nation’s biggest celebration of history and culture.

From medieval abbeys and timbered mansions to quirky walking tours and hidden chapels, the county comes alive with free events that reveal stories, skills, and places that often go unsung.

Whether you’re keen to explore the industrial roots of the Ironbridge Gorge, wander through Oswestry’s architectural treasures, or step inside centuries-old churches, this year’s programme offers a fascinating journey through Shropshire’s past.

Here's what's on offer in Shropshire for Heritage Open Days 2025, which will be running from Friday, September 12 until Sunday, September 21.

Drapers Hall, Shrewsbury - Friday, September 12 at 11am

A brief talk at Shrewsbury Drapers Hall exploring Shrewsbury’s distinctive timber-frame decoration and ornamentation, followed by a walking tour of notable examples. Pre-booking is required

Broseley Pipeworks

Broseley Pipeworks - Saturday, September 13 and Sunday 14 from 10am to 4pm

An original 19th-century clay tobacco pipe factory, abandoned in the 1950s, and restored by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust in the early 1990s. Guided tours will focus on how historic buildings are rescued, with demonstrations of pipe making taking place during the day. Pre-booking not required

Broseley's Jitties - Saturday, September 13 at 10.30am

A walk through all 18 of Broseley's 'jitties' - a maze of ancient pathways, many dating back to the 17th century and originally used by the squatters. Part of the Wellington Walking Festival. Pre-booking required

Buildwas Holy Trinity - Saturday, September 13 between 10am and 6pm

The historic church will be open to visitors throughout the day - with visitors invited to find out more about the ongoing conservation efforts in the churchyard and bell tower. Booking not required

Oswestry South Signal Box - Saturday, September 13 and Sunday 14 from 11am to 4pm

A Grade II-listed building, Cambrian Heritage Railways volunteers have spent countless hours refurbishing the signal box and sourcing and installing appropriate equipment. The signal box has now been restored for operational use so it is no longer normally available to visit. Pre-booking not required

Church House, Whitchurch - Saturday, September 13 and Sunday 14 from 10.30am to 3.30pm

In the early 1900s, Church House was the meeting place of The Church Lads Brigade and The Girls Friendly Society, while during the First World War inquests were held on the premises. A selection of documents pertaining to its inception, design and previous uses will be on display. Representatives of the current owners, Whitchurch Scouts & Guides, will be onsite to answer questions about their activities. Pre-booking not required

Guildhall, Bailey Head, Oswestry - 10am to 3pm from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 21

Connect For Life, a local Oswestry-based charity supporting individuals living with memory loss and dementia, showcases a collection of art pieces inspired by Oswestry’s landmarks. Pre-booking not required

The Iron Bridge

The Iron Bridge, Ironbridge - Tours at 11am and 1pm on September 13, 15, 16 and 20

Join knowledgeable volunteers for a free tour of the architecture of the iconic Iron Bridge. Pre-booking required

Dodington Old Chapel, Bark Hill, Whitchurch - Friday, September 12 and Saturday 13 from 10am to 4pm

A unique opportunity to visit the earliest purpose-built non-conformist chapel in the town. Visitors will be able to view a display detailing the architecture of the building and the history of non-conformism in Whitchurch. Pre-booking not required

Dudmaston Hall - From 10.30am to 4.30pm from Sunday, September 14 to Thursday 18 and Sunday 21.

A much-loved and lived-in family home at the heart of this working Shropshire estate. The galleries offer an unexpected chance to see works by Hepworth, Moore and Matisse set against the backdrop of a terraced garden overlooking the water. Pre-booking not required

Haughmond Abbey, near Shrewsbury

Haughmond Abbey, Uffington - Tours at 11am on September 13, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20, and at 1pm on September 15, 18 and 19

Join knowledgeable volunteers for an exclusive history and architectural tour of Haughmond Abbey. Pre-booking required

The Guildhall, Newport - Open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 13.

Step back in time and uncover the stories and heritage of this historic landmark. Pre-booking not required

Attfield Theatre, Guildhall, Oswestry - Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 1pm.

A morning of talks focusing on the famous architects of Oswestry and the buildings they designed, along with a talk on the known history and architecture of Llwyd Mansion. There will also be the opportunity to view some of the collections held by Oswestry Town Council's archive. Pre-booking required

Buildwas Abbey, Telford - Tours available on September 14, 17, 19 and 20

On Wednesday, September 17 and Friday 19 at 11am and 1pm, an English Heritage Medieval Stonemason will provide a fascinating tour of the architecture of Buildwas Abbey. Pre-booking required. On Sunday 14 and Saturday 20, at 11am and 1pm, volunteers will be on hand for guided tours to learn the secrets of the abbey. Pre-booking required

Buildwas Abbey

The Guild Hall, Bailey Head, Oswestry - open between 10am and 13 from September 12 to 21

An exhibition providing an update on Gilbert and Gordon - two gay Second World War soldiers whose forbidden love survived through a series of letters. A short film will be shown at 2pm on September 13, 14, 20 and 21. Pre-booking not required. There will also be an exhibition on the Park Hall military training camp and its connections with the world - providing a fascinating look at the workings of Park Hall military training camp, the soldiers who trained there and their stories.

St Peter’s Church, Melverley - open from 10am to 3pm between Friday, September 12 and Sunday, September 21

Visit St Peter’s Church in Melverley and see its fascinating history as a beautiful 12th-century church on the Welsh border. Talks on Saturday, September 20 at 11am and 2pm. Pre-booking not required

Coalbrookdale to old and new Lightmoor - Sunday, September 14

Part of the Wellington Walking Festival, featuring a circular walk from Coalbrookdale to old and new parts of Lightmoor. Pre-booking required

Llwyd Mansion, Oswestry - Tours run at 10, 11, 12 and 2 on Wednesday September 17 and Saturday 20.

Opportunity to see inside Llwyd Mansion and learn about the Framing the Future Project which will restore, repurpose and reopen the Grade I-listed timber-framed building in the heart of the town of Oswestry through timed guided tours. Pre-booking not required

North Shropshire Masonic Rooms, Whitchurch - Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13 between 10.30am and 4pm.

A chance to see the interior of a mid-19th century chapel and explore its current use as a Masonic hall. Pre-booking not required

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

Offa's Dyke and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct - Friday, September 12

A 10-mile walk as part of the Wellington Walking Festival leaving from Wellington train station at 10am. Pre-booking required

Old Rectory Ice House, London Road, Whitchurch - Friday, September 12 and Saturday 13 from 11am to 4pm

A chance to go inside a mid-18th-century ice house which is situated in a supermarket car park. Also on the site is a barn range, part of which is late-seventeenth century. Both buildings were originally part of Whitchurch Old Rectory, a Grade II*-listed building (not open to the public). Booking not required.

Holy Trinity Hadley and Wellington Christ Church, Telford from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 13

Both churches open with tea, coffee, cake and biscuits on offer all day. Pre-booking not required

Oswestry town tour - at 11am on Saturday, September 13 and 20

Meeting at the Oswestry Market Hall, take a town tour of Oswestry by enthusiastic and knowledgable local guides. Pre-booking preferred

Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street - between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, September 20

Oswestry Memorial Hall celebrates its 120th birthday this year. To kick off the birthday celebrations, an exhibit will showcase the building's history, its current use, and future plans. Pre-booking not required

Oswestry Town Museum - open between Friday, September 12 and Sunday, September 21 between 10am and 3pm

Open every day during the festival, the museum showcases the heritage and history of Oswestry and the surrounding area. The museum is also hosting a building block challenge throughout. On September 21, the museum will host a Finds Day, with a PAS Finds liaison officer for Herefordshire and Shropshire on hand to give advice on local finds.

Shropshire Archives - Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 3pm

Visit Shropshire Archives for a carefully curated display of original documents celebrating the county’s rich architectural history and timed talks. Booking not required

St Alkmund's Church, Whitchurch - Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13.

A chance to climb the church tower and admire the view from the top will be available at various times on Friday and Saturday, pre-booking required. The church will also be open from 10.30am and 4.30pm on Saturday, September 13 for chance to visit and consult those parish registers not already deposited in the county archives. Pre-booking not required

St. Alkmund's Church in Whitchurch

St Bartholomew's Church, Tong - Guided tours at 2.30pm on September 12, 13, 15, 17 and 19, and 11am on Saturday, September 20.

St Bartholomew's Church is a splendid 15th-century 'treasure house', one of England's finest medieval Gothic parish churches, famous for its Golden Chapel and world-renowned collection of medieval tomb monuments. The church is open most days during daylight hours during the festival, pre-booking is preferred for the tours.

Saint George's Roman Catholic Church, Whitchurch - Friday, September 12 and Saturday 13 from 11am to 4pm.

Access to a small Gothic building constructed as a chapel and schoolroom in 1878. Pre-booking not required

St John's Church, Whitchurch - Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 6pm

Full access to the Victorian Gothic Revival Methodist Church. Booking not required

Tanat Valley Light Railway & Nant Mawr Visitor Centre, Oswestry - Open every day of the festival from 10am to 4pm

TVLR is a small local heritage railway charity catering for family visits, with lots to see and do including nature walks, quirky railway vehicles including an original BMW Isetta Bubble car with NG railway wheels, Monorails Rides and much more. Pre-booking not required

The Tanat Valley Light Railway

Holy Trinity Much Wenlock - Saturday, September 20 from 10am to 3pm

The 14th-century priest's room and the tower will be open to the public. Pre-booking not required

Thomas Telford's Aqueduct - Sunday, September 14

Part of Wellington Walking Festival, an eight-mile walk from Wellington to visit a lesser known aqueduct. Pre-booking required

Whitchurch Museum & Archives Heritage Centre - Friday, September 12 and Saturday 13 from 10am to 4pm

A chance for members of the public, normally busy in the week, to visit the museum and view a display detailing the work of Whitchurch architect Walter Webb. Pre-booking not required