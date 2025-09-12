Oar-some time to be had at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta and heritage festival this weekend

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival has returned to the UNESCO site, with a weekend of celebrating the rich history and vibrant culture of the Ironbridge ahead.

The special weekend features a packed programme of events including arts, music, poetry, a dog show, a street festival, and the return of the much-loved Coracle Regatta.

The annual event attracts coracle enthusiasts from all over the UK, who bring their home-made coracles to compete in quirky events and races for beginners through to experts.

The Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

Coracle regattas have been taking place along the river at Ironbridge since at least the 19th century, although the tradition petered out in the 1920s.

The tradition was revived again in the 1990s by the Green Wood Centre and it continues to flourish as a popular local event, usually taking place over August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year, the regatta will be held on Sunday (September 14) from 11am to 4pm at the Ironbridge Rowing Club in Dale End Park.

Throughout Sunday, elsewhere in the park and around the town, there will be an array live entertainment of local food and drink stalls as part of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival's Open Day.

The Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

Entertainment throughout the day includes performances from the Jackfield Brass Band, Morris dancers, and motown and northern soul cover band The Detours.

Before that, on Saturday the Rotary Club of Ironbridge will be hosting a family dog show. Those interested in submitting their four-legged friend for judging are asked to register from 12pm at Dale End Park.

Those interested in attending are being encouraged to use the park-and-ride car park (TF4 3XH).

Updates will be made on social media, on Facebook at Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival and Telford & Wrekin Culture and Events.