Crowds soar as record-breaking number of people visit Telford Balloon Fiesta

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced that this year's event proved to be the "biggest and best" yet.

Held in the heart of Telford Town Park’s QEII Arena over the weekend of August 22 to 24, the popular festival returned in spectacular style with a packed programme of hot air balloon flights, live music, family entertainment, and the much-loved Night Glow.

The fiesta opened on Friday, August 22, with the Night Glow spectacular, that featured glowing balloons alongside a family science show, hands-on activities, crafts, a trapeze act, and a disco.

Balloons floating above the town park. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The festivities continued into Saturday and Sunday, with family fun and entertainment for all ages. Sunday's action coincided with, and included, the Telford Community Carnival Day, that featured a vibrant parade, community showcases, dance workshops and much more.

Thousands of people attended the Telford Balloon Fiesta. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

New features at this year's Telford Balloon Fiesta included a dedicated 'TeenZone' alongside the established 'KidsZone'.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, hailed the record-breaking event as a major success.

He said: "We enjoyed an amazing weekend with four balloon flights, a packed entertainment programme including live music and have-a-go activities, plus a sell-out Night Glow.

The spectacular nightglow at Telford Balloon Fiesta. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

"With 50,000 visitors attending over the weekend, there was a fantastic atmosphere in the arena, with families and friends enjoying the opportunity to get together and share fun experiences and we look forward to putting on more great events and occasions for people to enjoy in Telford.

"We are absolutely committed to continuing to arrange and fund events that bring our borough together and showcase what an amazing place we live in."

Thousands of people attended this year's Telford Balloon Fiesta. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, added: "The event has really grown in 2025 with new entertainment, including new TeenZone to complement the Kidszone and the Telford Community Carnival on the Sunday was once again an amazing spectacle of colour and music.

"With over 20 balloons flying at each launch, residents across the borough were able to spot the balloons flying over and enjoy sharing their photos on social media - we have had such positive feedback from residents and visitors to the event and we would like to thank all who came along to be part of it.

Thousands of people attended this year's event. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

"As well as the entertainment enjoyed by families we can’t underestimate the economic boost the event provides too and I know those traders involved as part of the event were delighted and it was great to see the extra footfall across the park and Southwater."

This weekend sees the return of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival that will feature a range of family-friendly activities and events including the popular coracle regatta and a family dog show.