Shropshire snappers invited to enter lockdown photo contest

As social-distancing measures continue to transform activities we all once took for granted, people are being asked to share snaps that document these extraordinary times.

A top prize of £1,000 is on offer for the winner of the competition by Cartridge Save. They will be crowned by a panel of expert judges following a public vote.

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, said: “Recent months have transformed our nation beyond recognition. We have a responsibility to future generations to document these changes for posterity. I’m really looking forward to what our hunt for the nation’s most iconic lockdown image produces.”

The competition will be split into three categories: under 18s, 18-50, and over 50s.

Up to 25 photos will be shortlisted.

These entries will then be made available for public vote, which will account for 25 per cent of the final judging.

The judging panel will then make their final decision, selecting a winner of each category as well as an overall winner who takes the cash prize.

Entries can be submitted through cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words

The deadline for entries is July 10.

Entrants in the under 18s category will need to submit their entry with written parental permission.