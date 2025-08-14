The Metropole Hotel & Spa in Llandrindod Wells organised the Young Artists Art Competition, a creative initiative designed to celebrate young talent across Mid Wales, in collaboration with Llanidloes-based Coco Pzazz.

Children and young people aged 16 and under were invited to submit original artwork with exciting prizes at stake, including having their design featured on a limited edition chocolate bar.

The competition formed part of the hotel’s support for the 70th anniversary of Llandrindod Wells Art Club, whose celebratory exhibition will run from August 16–25.

All entries from the competition will be displayed throughout the hotel during this special exhibition week.

After receiving a fantastic range of entries from young artists, The Metropole revealed the overall winner is nine-year-old Peggy Morris whose striking artwork depiction of the hotel will be printed on 48 limited edition chocolate bars by Coco Pzazz.

The exclusive chocolate bars will be available to purchase from the hotel later this summer.

Other winners were nine-year-old Milly Atherfold-Dudley in the age 10 and under category and 10-year-old Ezra Sunshine in the 10 to 16 age group.

Both will enjoy a Spa Day for Four with their families, including complimentary hot chocolates, as a reward for their creativity.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the creativity and talent of the young people who entered,” said Lauren Bingley, the hotel’s sales manager.

“It has been a privilege to provide a platform to showcase their work and support our wider arts community during such a special exhibition year.”

The competition forms part of The Metropole’s ongoing commitment to supporting community events, local artists and creative opportunities for young people.