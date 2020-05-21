Menu

Advertising

British Film Institute on the hunt for Midlands-based talent

By Harriet Evans | Entertainment | Published:

Funding applications are open for the British Film Institute, who is looking for Midlands-based talent.

Funding for film makers

BFI NETWORK is an ongoing creative funding scheme, designed to support and develop upcoming film making talent.

The scheme champions up-and-coming writers, producers and directors from all over the UK, helping them bring their filmmaking visions to life.

Jess Loveland, head of BFI network, said: “In the Midlands we have a wealth of storytellers from all sorts of creative backgrounds: theatre-makers, visual artists, writers and film makers.

"Through our short film production and early development funds we intend to amplify the voices of the next generation of film makers in the Midlands and profile them on a national scale.

"Storytelling can connect communities and help us make sense of our experiences, as we emerge into a post Covid-19 world these storytellers will be more important than ever.”

Entertainment
Harriet Evans

By Harriet Evans
Community Reporter - @HarrietEvans_ES

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News