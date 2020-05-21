British Film Institute on the hunt for Midlands-based talent

BFI NETWORK is an ongoing creative funding scheme, designed to support and develop upcoming film making talent.

The scheme champions up-and-coming writers, producers and directors from all over the UK, helping them bring their filmmaking visions to life.

Jess Loveland, head of BFI network, said: “In the Midlands we have a wealth of storytellers from all sorts of creative backgrounds: theatre-makers, visual artists, writers and film makers.

"Through our short film production and early development funds we intend to amplify the voices of the next generation of film makers in the Midlands and profile them on a national scale.

"Storytelling can connect communities and help us make sense of our experiences, as we emerge into a post Covid-19 world these storytellers will be more important than ever.”