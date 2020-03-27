Great Birmingham Run cancelled due to coronavirus

A statement from the organisers of the annual event, that was set to take place on May 31, said: "We’re really sorry, but the Covid-19 outbreak means we need to cancel the #GreatBirmingam10k and the Junior and Mini Great Birmingham Run.

"We know you’re disappointed, because we are too, but there’s no option to stage the event as planned, or later in the year.

The statement goes on to say that participants' entry fees will be automatically refunded, though a £5 admin charge will be deducted.

It continued: "We understand the commitment and dedication you make when you enter one of our events and we would not take any decision to cancel or postpone lightly.

"We love delivering our events and we work hard to make sure our participants can enjoy them in a safe and happy environment.

"We are disappointed that the Great Birmingham 10k and the Junior and Mini Great Birmingham Run will not go ahead, but your safety is our number one priority.

"Many of you taking on the challenge would have been doing it for charity; at this time charity donations are probably more important than ever before.

"We’ve got your medal though and we don’t want all of your training and dedication to go to waste, so if you complete the 10k distance anytime between now and the weekend of the event we will send it to you. Instructions confirming the medal process will be emailed to them."

The half marathon event hosted by the team behind the Great Birmingham Run is still set to take place on October 11.

