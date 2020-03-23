Planet of the Apes comes to Shropshire

A battle scene from the story - when apes took over the planet - has been constructed in the sculpture park at the British Ironwork Centre just outside Oswestry.

Owners of the site, just off the A5, say that they hope to set up a series of tableaux from famous moments, in history and on the big screen.

The centre is best known for its individual sculptures, including the spoon gorilla and the anti-knife crime monument, the Knife Angel.

Centre chairman, Mr Clive Knowles said: "Following on from our individual sculptures were are now looking at setting up group sculptures in scenes around our park."

"The Planet of the Apes is or first. That story has been loved by so many generations of people, I am sure our visitors will love it."