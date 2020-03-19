Charity book supports Little Troopers

Donna David is a military spouse and mum of three who is currently based at RAF Cosford.

Her new book 'My Army Life', tells the story of a young child whose Dad is in the Army and is deployed overseas through a number of diary entries.

Donna said: "My husband is in the RAF and we have three children so Little Troopers is a charity that is close to my heart.

!I understand how military children can face unique challenges, especially when their parent is serving away from home and it's these experiences that I have brought to life through the books."

It is the fourth book she has written for the charity which will eventually become a six-part collection, with 'My RAF Life' and 'My Navy Life' due to be released later this year.

Donna added: "As a military parent, I still feel there is a huge gap in the market for storybooks that represent service children, which is what inspired me to pen the collection.

"Identifying with a literary character is a great way for children to explore their feelings and emotions and it also helps them to realise that other children are going through similar experiences."

Little Troopers provides support and resources to military children and their families.

Louise Fetigan, founder of the charity, said: "The books are another special resource that will support all the little troopers out there and get people talking about the challenges of military life.

"The feedback we have had so far has been fantastic and we'd love to see this new book in school libraries and homes across the country."