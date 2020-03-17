Disney On Ice to bring new show to Birmingham

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for the Magical Ice Festival, with routines featuring Disney favourites such as Moana, Ariel, Rapunzel, Elsa and more.

Director Patty Vincent said: "We wanted to capture the moments and attributes that truly define these beloved characters and we’ve really done that through these stunning athletic performances.

"That’s what makes Magical Ice Festival different, we selected iconic scenes and then took our time on the details to create truly awe-inspiring performances."

Producer Juliette Feld added: "By pulling together moments from classic Disney stories to the breakout feature film sensation Frozen and combining them with elements of comedy and music, we developed a truly unique way to re-tell each fairytale."

Disney On Ice comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena from April 30 to May 3.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.