The Board of Directors of the RWAS has taken the decision to discontinue the Spring Festival, following a comprehensive strategic review of activities and after careful consideration.

With an emphasis on celebrating smallholding and rural life, the spring festival has been held in May for the last 24 years.

It has been packed full of interesting things to see, delicious food and drink, live music, country sports, shopping, demonstrations, fun, educational activities and many different types of livestock, horses and other animals taking part in a busy two-day schedule of competitions and displays.

The move to end it will allow the Society to concentrate its efforts on its flagship event, the the Royal Welsh Show, alongside the Winter Fair, while also enabling progress on several key strategic projects over the coming months and years.

These include a number of redevelopment projects at the showground in Llanelwedd, the enhanced implementation of digital ticketing and entry systems, greater support for feature counties, and the exploration of new projects and innovative ways to deliver on the Society’s charitable objectives.

The Society is also open to exploring opportunities for aspects of the Spring Festival, such as the equine and dog shows, to continue independently, ensuring that valued elements of the event may continue and thrive in new formats.

“We are incredibly proud of the good work that has been done in staging the Spring Festival over the years,” said Aled Rhys Jones, RWAS Chief Executive.

“This is thanks to the dedication and passion of the committee, led by the Honorary Festival Director, Mr Geraint James, as well as the past Honorary Directors, Chairs, and the many staff, volunteers, exhibitors, traders, and sponsors who have played such a vital role.

“While we understand this news may be disappointing for many, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the Spring Festival since the Society took it over from the Smallholder Magazine in 2001.”

This decision marks an exciting new chapter for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, as it looks to the future with renewed focus, ensuring its events remain at the forefront of agricultural shows in the UK and beyond, while advancing its strategic aims and projects in the months and years ahead.







