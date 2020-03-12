Queens go head to head in Drag Race for Sport Relief

Menu

By Harriet Evans | Entertainment | Published:

Birmingham's drag queens went head-to-head with athletes from the University of Birmingham for a drag race for Sport Relief.

Drag queens Blü Romantic and Petite went head-to-head in a drag race like never before

It was game on for queens Blü Romantic and Petite as they raced against the athletes in their best drag and brightest wigs to encourage people across the West Midlands to get their kit on and do their bit for the charitable appeal.

Swapping killer heels for comfortable trainers, the drag queens sprinted around the track to narrowly beat the the students at the finish line.

The colourful queens are residents of Birmingham's legendary club The Nightingale, the oldest and largest LGBTQ+ club in the city.

Drag queens Blü Romantic and Petite with students Emma Littlewood and Tom Luxton

Petite said: "It's not every day we swap a stage and lights for a running track, but if you can't do it for Sport Relief when can you?

"We hope that we've shown people that absolutely anybody can get their kit on and do something important for this charity."

Harriet Evans

By Harriet Evans
@HarrietEvans_ES

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

