Gamers to go green at Insomnia Festival

Insomnia Festival welcomes 45,000 fans each year for its non-stop programme of gaming from April 10 to 13.

With reports showing that 23,500 tonnes of waste are produced annually at UK festivals, i66 is determined to take control of the situation and do its best to get greener, they have teamed up with Nestlé Cereals’ Curiously Cinnamon to bring the first ‘Eco Village’ to its line-up.

The Eco-Village will see the introduction of 150 sustainably-sourced cardboard tents for gamers to stay in over the four-day festival.

The tents are 100 per cent recyclable, so once they’ve served their purpose at Insomnia Gaming Festival, they can be broken down and repurposed.

Phil Crawford, from Player1 Events, said: "It’s time to get serious and to get honest with ourselves about the impact that shows, conventions, and expos are having on the planet, and as organisers, we need to be responsible for designing festivals with sustainability plans built in.

"Together we’ve come up with a solution that we feel will make a significant difference to i66’s sustainability."

For more information or to buy tickets visit the Insomnia Gaming website.