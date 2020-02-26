Jurassic World 3 director reveals film’s full title

The full title of the latest Jurassic World film has been revealed.

Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted to say production was under way and announced the movie’s full title is Jurassic World: Dominion.

It is expected the film will directly follow on from 2018 blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which ended with dinosaurs escaping captivity and roaming the world.

https://twitter.com/colintrevorrow/status/1232390966927122432/photo/1

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to star in Dominion, while Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil are reprising their roles from 1993 classic Jurassic Park.

Pratt hinted at the themes of the latest film, writing the definition of dominion as “man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature”.

“Hold onto your butts,” the Hollywood star said.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in June 2021.