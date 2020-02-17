Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show returning to Birmingham

On Tuesday, February 18 visitors to the UK's largest consumer show will be able to witness the artist customise one of the caravans during a live painting of Basecamp 2 within the NEC.

Simon McGrath, of The Camping and Caravanning Club, said: "We're really excited to see what Paris creates with the Basecamp at this year's Caravan, Camping and Motorhome show.

"He will be using his incredible talent to create a uniquely designed piece of artwork that will certainly stand our on the campsite.

"The Basecamp will become quite a collector’s piece, not to mention a fantastic base from which to enjoy many camping holidays."

Set across five halls of the NEC; the show offers the UK’s largest display of leisure vehicles, static holiday homes, lodges, tents.

The show will also feature some of its fan-favourite feature areas and there’s plenty of family-friendly activities from climbing to crazy golf and much more.

For further information about The Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show or to purchase tickets visit www.ccmshow.co.uk