Birmingham Pride 2020: Peppermint to perform on main stage

RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint will perform on Sunday, May 24 on the main stage as part of the weekend event.

The New York queen started performing at Tunnel Nightclub's Kurfew parties before recording music in 2005 for Jonny McGovern's mixtape Jonny McGovern Presents: This is NYC, B****! The East Village Mixtape.

She then featured on web series Queens of Drag: NYC by gay.com in 2010 alongside the likes of Bianca Del Rio, Dallas DuBois, Hedda Lettuce, Lady Bunny, Mimi Imfurst, and Sherry Vine.

Peppermint appeared on the ninth season of hit reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, finishing in second place behind Sasha Velour.

Since then, she became the first transgender person to appear on Broadway when she made her debut in The Go-Go's-inspired musical Head Over Heels.

Further acts for Birmingham Pride are yet to be announced.

Last year's event saw performances from the likes of Human League, Marc Almond, Years and Years, Kate Nash and more.

The parade and festival will return to the city on May 23 and 4 following a successful event in 2019 that saw thousands of people attend the weekend festivities.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.