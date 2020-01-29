Accessibility measures in place for Insomnia return to Birmingham

Measures put into place include removing physical barriers and implementing mental health first aiders.

There will also be wheelchair-accessible stages across the weekend event.

Phil Crawford, part of Player1 Events, the organising body behind Insomnia, feels passionately about accessibility. He said: “Making the event entirely unrestricted for everybody is incredibly important for us.

"Insomnia Gaming Festival has always been about creating a sense of community beyond the computer screen; but we know that we cannot do that if we don’t truly take into account the needs of everyone.

"We want to make sure that all gamers feel part of the action and can enjoy the unrivalled atmosphere, without worrying about whether they will be included.

"This is a space for everyone and we are so proud to be leading the way, setting a precedent for other festivals.”

Accessibility at Insomnia Gaming Festival

The event has also partnered with Special Effect, a UK based charity who use video games and technology to enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

Special Effect has now been on-boarded as an advisory partner to the event, assisting with accessibility and inclusivity policies, as well as adding to the content of the show.

“Working with Special Effect has truly opened our eyes to just how alienating a festival environment can be for those with additional needs," Phil continued.

"From simple things, like accessibility issues into the venue, to the stress that queuing can can cause those with anxiety: there’s so much that can be taken for granted.

"That’s why we’re changing the way we run our festivals, looking at prevention as well as cure, and placing a focus on designing out the obstacles.”

Insomnia comes to Birmingham NEC from April 10 to 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.