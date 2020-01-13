Birmingham welcomes the Year of the Rat with annual festival

Chines New Year 2020, sponsored by Birmingham Airport and The Galliard Apsley Partnership - will welcome in the Year of the Rat with three days of free festivities across the city.

They are expected to draw in huge numbers to the city.

Celebrations begin on Friday, January 24 with a Chinese classical concert presented by the University of Birmingham at the Bramall.

Shoppers at Bullring & Grand Central will be able to enjoy the much loved lion and dragon procession, pop up performances including traditional fan and umbrella dances, amazing acrobats and much more throughout the day on Saturday.

To mark the official start of the New Year on Sunday an exciting programme of performances and free activities will take place in Birmingham's Chinatown in Southside.

The main stage in Hippodrome Square will host the official opening and closing ceremonies with a variety of performances and free family friendly activities throughout the day.

The theatre will also host choreographer Corey Baker's new dance piece by the Hong Kong Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet and the world premiere of his new film Lying Together.

Graham Callister, director of festivals at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: "This will mark our fifth year being part of the festival and bringing some of the best talent to unique spaces.

"As a venue in the heart of Southside, we are passionate about working with our local communities and partners to offer exciting events across our wonderful city."