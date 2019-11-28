Menu

Fostering film Truth Be Hold up for honour at Royal Television Awards

By Harriet Evans | Entertainment | Published:

A film which highlights the work of foster carers across the West Midlands has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The film Truth Be Told looks at the work of foster carers in the West Midlands. Image: Truth Be Told/Spark Media

Truth Be Told: A Film about Fostering, produced by Spark Media, has been recognised in the Promotional Content category of the West Midlands Region Royal Television Awards.

The film launched in March 2019 and is a collaborative project telling the true stories of two sets of children and their foster carers, capturing the highs and lows honestly.

WATCH the film here:

The film was co-produced by 14 local authorities in the West Midlands including Wolverhampton Council.

Emma Bennett, Wolverhampton Council's director for children's services, said: "I'm really proud that our film has been nominated for this award, it shows that we're able to hold our own on the national stage.

"By working together and co-producing this film an other related projects we reach a wider audience and share our important message about the value of fostering.

"I wish the team good luck for the awards, but more importantly hope that our film inspires people to consider a career fostering with us."

Truth Be Told

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Friday, November 29.

This is the third film that the collective fostering services have produced to promote fostering and find new carers.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer in Wolverhampton visit www.fosteringforwolverhampton.com or call 01902 551133.

Entertainment
Harriet Evans

By Harriet Evans
Community Reporter - @HarrietEvans_ES

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

