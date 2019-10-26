County’s rural beauty put in the frame by Shropshire amateur photographers - in pictures

More than 400 images were submitted to the My Shropshire landscape photo competition over the summer, which was run to mark the 70th anniversary of the Campaign to Protect Rural England both nationally and at a county level.

That left the competition’s judges – Tim Corfield and John Hayward of Shropshire & Beyond – with the take of picking the winners.

And they selected this picture by Richard Greswell of storm clouds gathering over the Shropshire Hills.

Foggy Morning Up High Rock by Alan Gwilt Graeme Morris’s early hours shot is named Golden Dawn The mine shaft at Shelve, near the Stiperstones, by Ian Kidd Misty Sunrise by Paul Cox was highly commended The view at dusk from Clee Hill by Philip Lea Rob Hall’s shot towards Lilleshall over wheat and poppies Chris Lewis won the Selby Martin Prize for Trees In The Mist

The runners-up were Janet Lewis with a photo of Offa’s Dyke on Llanfair Hill, and Olwyn Wall for her show, Misty Morning on the Severn.

The winning images, as well as 11 highly commended shots which were also in the running for the top prizes, are now on show in the North Stalls in the Stables Courtyard at Attingham Park, where a ceremony was held to recognise the winning images on Thursday.

The overall winner received a cheque for £150, with two runners up picking up £50 each. The Shropshire Star also provided trophies for the three winners in support of the competition.

CPRE Shropshire’s chairman Sarah Bury said: “We were treated to a really impressive selection of images showcasing the beauty and diversity of the Shropshire countryside.

“We were delighted with the high quality and range of work submitted, it really was was a tough decision for our judges to make.

This picture by Alistair Reid is simply titled Spring JRR Tolkien, by Alfie Blue, shows a horse on the Long Mynd Early Morning Light by Andy Udell shows a rural local scene Langley Chapel, at Acton Burnell, by Verity Gray Janet Lewis’s picture, called Offa’s Dyke from Llanfair Hill, shows one of the county’s most famous natural landmarks in the grip of wintry weather, and was highly commended Olwyn Wall took this picture, titled Misty Morning On The Severn, which was highly commended by the judges in the competition

“We’re delighted that these beautiful images will now be showcased at Attingham Park and around the county over the coming months.”

She added: “We hope local people will get a chance to visit and see these carefully crafted shots of Shropshire’s varied and stunning landscapes.”

The Selby Martin Prize, for which the winner received a tour and wine tasting at Kerry Vale Vineyard, was awarded to Chris Lewis with his atmospheric image, Trees in the Mist.

As well as the backing of the Shropshire Star, other sponsors included the Sansaw Estate, SJF Design, Print and Promotional, and Kaleidoscope Framing, Shrewsbury.