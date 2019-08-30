Black Futures, Never Not Nothing - album review

Futuristic, apocalyptic landscapes crafted by explosive sounds that fuse elements of industrial, rap, metal and rave. It's like Michael Bay has remade Mad Max, The Road and The Terminator in the same movie. And it's magic.

The big beats of Karma Ya Dig?! will be superb live. An energetic and positive message floats above the core of the track and the huge, expansive chorus is an absolute treat.

There's something darkly delicious about Love. Its deep, reverberating intro opening up into screeched and distorted vocals powered by thundering beats is reminiscent of The Prodigy's Spitfire and makes for one loud, brash listen.

Black Futures

It was songwriting with The Prodigy and producing IDLES' work that helped this dynamic duo - calling themselves Space and Vibes - craft their style. And you can definitely hear the production values of the former on this record, released on the revered Music For Nations label.

Youthman is another storming track that feels lighter than a lot of its friends here and pushes closer to the high-octane vibes of rave culture as it implements the kind of thundering jungle-worthy vibes Basement Jaxx often used to such great effect.

Trance, as the name suggests, follows the same pattern. Again we are reminded of The Prodigy in the all-conquering sirens. But then it opens into a beautifully hopeful central interlude before we are thrust back into the kind of acidic melting pot of sounds Chemical Brothers can so readily mix into great tunes. Wait for the extended finale. There won't be one still foot in the house when this song breaks down for the final time.

Tunnel Vision, which kind of feels like a meeting of minds between The Hives and Supergrass, is another big hitting track. While Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie also pops up on Me.TV to give a spoken word interlude bemoaning the modern mindset.

There's so much going on here. And it should be heard and enjoyed by everyone.

Rating: 9/10

Black Futures support Black Peaks at Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 6