Lord Of The Lost, Till Death Us Do Part – Best Of - album review

Taking metal and heavy rock they mix in electronics, classical and huge stadium sounds to create music that fits into their goal of moving beyond one medium and creating "total works of art".

While the five-piece have changed and morphed their line-up and output over the years since their debut Fears dropped in 2010, the quality has endured.

Huge, sweeping melodics worthy of any stage production (Black Halo), industrial slaps to the face (Full Metal Whore), Latino dance vibes (La Bomba) and ferocious electric disco (Die Tomorrow) are all ticked off on their bucket list. Few greatest hits collections will have so many influences and ideas packed into its 19-track first course .

Germany's Lord Of The Lost

Black Halo is a magnificent piece of work that creates the kind of soaring choruses Von Hertzen Brothers or Iron Maiden can specialise in. Feeling vast and impressive, it's like a musical peacock suddenly throwing open its plumes when the verse ends to wow.

Loreley is another top track that carries the kind of mechanic percussion that makes their compatriots Rammstein so engrossing. Released last year with current drummer Niklas Kahl banging the skins it is a magnificently dark song.

The long, lingering guitars of the title track (2019 version) are also a real hook to their sound.

Frontman and brainchild of the group Chris 'The Lord' Harms has a magnificent, deep and rich voice that oozes over the top of the lyrics. It slinks from low to high like the famed serpent from the Book of Genesis on its way to tempt Adam and Eve into banishment.

Advertising

And when he scratches them up too, such as on Fists Up In The Air, he sounds ferocious and dangerous, just the kind of character you want to be watching on stage.

To delight fans, there is also a second disc of rarities and B-sides to devour. And for the super-fans, a special limited edition Digibox version exists that includes remixes and demos of their tracks - some as much as 20 years old.

Rating: 8/10

Lord Of The Lost will play at Birmingham festival HRH Metal IV 2020 on February 15 and 16