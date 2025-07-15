Ken Skates MS pays tribute to Llangollen Eisteddfod

This year, the festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to North Wales and saw over 4,000 competitors take part in competitions from across the world. It also welcomed artists such as Sir Bryn Terfel, KT Tunstall, Lucie Jones, and Il Divo to North-East Wales.

The festival also co-promoted seven concerts featuring the likes of Texas, Rag’n’Bone Man, James and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, in partnership with Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor. It also welcomed Luciano Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, who presented the Choir of the World award and unveiled a 120-foot chalk tribute to mark the seventieth anniversary of the Maestro’s career-defining international debut in Llangollen.

Ken, a huge supporter on the Eisteddfod field last week. Photo: Ken Skates

Ken Skates MS, a Vice-President of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod and long-term supporter of the festival, said: “It was great to visit the Llangollen International Eisteddfod yet again and meet their wonderful volunteers. Our festival is a shining light across the world, and the fact that over 500 volunteers – mainly from Llangollen and Wrexham – make this happen is incredible.

"This year, Eisteddfod organisers pulled off another major success. Llangollen, where my office is based, is bursting with colour, song and vibrancy, and Llangollen’s slogan – ‘Where Wales Welcomes the World’ – is as relevant now as it was in 1947. The Pavarotti mural is the talk of the Senedd and illustrates the iconic status of the Llangollen Eisteddfod through its connection with the Maestro.”

Ken was able to give Sharlene Spiteri from a Texas a pep talk about Llangollen before her sell out concert. Photo: Ken Skates

Last week, Jo Stevens MP – the Secretary of State for Wales – visited the festival, as well as Llangollen MP Becky Gittins. Ken Skates MS has been a huge supporter of the festival, which he first attended as a child. He regularly meets with organisers throughout the year to help plan for the festival. Ken is also planning to visit Wrexham, which will host the National Eisteddfod between 2–7 August 2025.

Ken continued: “This year, we have two Eisteddfodau for the price of one – and the end of one Eisteddfod marks the build-up to another. I am looking forward to visiting the National Eisteddfod in August. I know volunteers in Wrexham have been working just as hard as those in Llangollen. In fact, many volunteers from Llangollen are planning to travel just up the road to celebrate Welsh language, arts and heritage. What a summer it is in North Wales. The positive impact on our economy is huge. The Welsh Government is proud to support both festivals.”