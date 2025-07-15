The couple and some of their wedding party from the nearby Metropole Hotel went across to Temple Gardens for photographs, where the national ‘Make Music Day’ was in full swing.

The Bracken Trust Singers were performing at the time and appropriately struck up with “Love and Marriage”.

The audience also included Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and the Mayoress, Lauren, and also performing on the day was Llandrindod Wells Silver Band.

Despite the changeable rather chilly weather the seated audience and passers-by seemed to enjoy the music.

After the Singers’ performance their leader Vera Buckler commented that members sang really well and gave up their Saturday to sing.

It was one of several performances by the Bracken Trust Singers during June and July.

They also enjoyed a successful fund- raising concert at Llandrindod’s Metropole Hotel at the start of June.

Despite the fact the evening had been made open to the general public, there was still a disappointing audience number.

On June 24 despite the heat of mid summers day some members of the Singers went along to sing for the residents of the Spa Nursing Home.

Although it was very hot the Singers persevered and gave their audience a rousing session. Many residents sang along to the familiar songs, and appeared to enjoy the Singers’ efforts.

At the end the performers efforts were rewarded with tea, coffee and homemade chocolate cake and biscuits.

The Bracken Singers next performance was on another sunny day at the Bracken Trust Headquarters, Cefnllys Lane, for their Summer Fete.

As well as refreshment vans, there were stalls, lawn games and the Singers were part of an entertainment line-up which also included David Hilliard and the Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company.

The fifth and final date of the Singers’ June and July concerts was their only engagement outside Llandrindod Wells, when on July 1 at Crosfield House, Rhayader when they put on their V.E. Day programme.

This was because on the original date of Thursday May 8 th , there was a virus at the Home and the planned concert had to be postponed.

Following this concert the group’s leader Vera Buckler thanked members who had turned out at Crosfield House, and also at the four previous engagements. She added that she considered the Singers were on top form, and gave a very good performance.

Vera thought it was really touching and heart-warming to see some of the residents happy and singing along to the well- known wartime songs. She also complimented so many of the singing members who went around afterwards to chat to the residents.

The Bracken Singers take part in all their engagements voluntarily, and all monies raised go to the Trust.