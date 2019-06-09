Sir Rod Stewart live in Wolverhampton: Can you spot yourself in the Molineux crowd?

The 74-year-old showed he's still 'forever young' and has no sign of slowing down as he rocked Molineux in front of 25,000 adoring fans on Saturday night.

In a stadium used to the delirium of Premier League football it was 'The Mod' who hit the back of the net with his exhilarating performance.

Classics such as Maggie May, Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? and Baby Jane echoed around the ground as one of Britain's most famous rockstars took to the stage.

In the build-up to his performance a 'fan village' was set up outside the stadium for supporters to catch up and get some food and drinks before heading inside for the gig.

Despite the miserable weather, fans were in jubilant mood as their hero arrived in the Black Country, and they certainly 'did' want to talk about it.

Devoted fans brought their 'handbags and gladrags' alongside tartan scarves and hats - a nod to Sir Rod's Scottish heritage.

Queues into the stadium were forming hours before it opened as the party started.

Samantha James, aged 34, from Cannock, said: "I remember my parents playing Rod as a kid, and I really got into his music.

"This was my first time seeing him live and it's incredible.

"I'm so lucky to have experienced this, he still has it at his age.

"To have him play so close to home is a dream come true, I couldn't believe it when it was announced."

Robert Bunn, aged 62, from Stourbridge, said: "What a performer he is.

"He's an inspiration to be still going at this age, and that gives me some hope.

"Rod is always welcome in the Black Country, I'm a massive fan.

"It's not normal for a singer to be still this popular all over the world, so he's something special."

Juliet Smith, aged 51, from Great Barr, added: "This is the second time I have seen Rod play, and I hope it's not the last.

"He brings a smile to my face and I have been following him for years.

"He's still got it hasn't he?"

Roads around the ground were closed off for the gig and police were in attendance to keep revellers safe.

In Walsall an official Rod Stewart Fan Club met for a pre-gig party before heading to Molineux on buses.

Rod's sister Mary Cady, a patron of the group, was among those making the trip after their party at the Park Inn hotel.

Founder of the group, Ian Roberts, has followed the singer across the globe and ran his fan club for more than 25-years.

The 57-year-old, originally from Manchester and now living in Leicester, said: "It's so exciting, we never envisaged he would play on our doorstep.

"He had a huge following in this area in the 70s and 80s so they're all out in force for this.

"He's the quintessential rockstar, he never fades away, even in his 70s.

"I try and get to as many of his gigs as I can, I've lost count of how many I've been to, but I've been to Las Vegas and South Africa, all over the world to watch him.

"I've never been to Molineux so it's another one to tick off the list, it's been quite spectacular.

"All the generations are here, from late teens to late 80s, people came out to see him."

After the gig the group travelled back to the hotel for a late-night party into the early hours of the morning.