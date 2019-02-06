Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness has a laugh with Telford hotel

Paddy McGuinness is staying in Telford alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, and the Take Me Out presenter amused himself in Wellington this morning.

In a post to his Instagram account, Mr McGuinness filmed a sign outside the Cock Hotel in Wellington, with the caption: "Morning. Up and at um today with the cuddly toys. #location #topgear"

The three Top Gear presenters will shoot footage with their own custom electric vehicles at the Energy and Rural Business Show at the Telford International Centre tomorrow.