Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness has a laugh with Telford hotel

By Rob Smith | Wellington | Entertainment | Published:

Top Gear stars are exploring Shropshire ahead of their appearance at a business show in the county tomorrow.

The new Top Gear line-up; Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris

Paddy McGuinness is staying in Telford alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, and the Take Me Out presenter amused himself in Wellington this morning.

In a post to his Instagram account, Mr McGuinness filmed a sign outside the Cock Hotel in Wellington, with the caption: "Morning. Up and at um today with the cuddly toys. #location #topgear"

The three Top Gear presenters will shoot footage with their own custom electric vehicles at the Energy and Rural Business Show at the Telford International Centre tomorrow.

