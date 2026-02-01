Why winter skin struggles – and the two-step routine people swear by to calm it

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Winter can be tough on skin. Dropping temperatures, harsh winds and indoor heating strip away moisture and weaken the skin barrier, often leading to dryness, sensitivity and unexpected breakouts.

47 Skin is developed with dermatologists and backed by clinical testing, 47 Skin focuses on restoring balance while actively targeting the bacteria that cause blemishes without over-complicating your routine.

At the heart of every 47 Skin product is Silver Chitoderm, a unique, patented ingredient exclusive to the brand. By bonding Silver with Chitoderm, 47 Skin creates an invisible protective barrier on the skin that kills 99.9% of breakout-causing bacteria while remaining gentle and non-irritating.

This intelligent shield helps calm inflammation, support the skin barrier and keep skin clearer for longer, making it especially effective during winter when skin is more vulnerable.

Two-step cleanse & protect bundle

47 Skin

For anyone new to the brand, the 2 Step Cleanse & Protect Bundle is the perfect place to start. Designed to simplify skincare without sacrificing results, this kit focuses on cleansing away impurities while reinforcing the skin’s natural defences.

Used together, the two steps help maintain clarity, reduce redness and protect against daily environmental stressors exactly what winter skin needs. With clinically-tested formulas and dermatologist approval, 47 Skin delivers skincare that doesn’t just promise results, but proves them.

