Three-bedroom detached bungalow in Jackfield, Telford for £439,000

A stunning three-bedroom detached bungalow in the desirable area of Jackfield, Telford (TF8), is on the market priced at £439,000.

Combining modern open-plan living with a semi-rural setting and plenty of outdoor space, this property offers an ideal blend of comfort, style and tranquillity for downsizers, families or anyone seeking single-floor living with generous space.

A sleek modern kitchen designed for both practicality and sociable living

Step inside to discover a spacious open-plan living and dining area that forms the heart of the home, bathing in natural light — perfect for entertaining or everyday life. The stylish modern kitchen offers both functionality and elegance, giving ample workspace and storage.

Two generously sized double bedrooms provide restful retreats, with built-in wardrobes adding convenience. A third room currently used as an office gives flexibility for alternative uses such as a guest bedroom, hobby space or study.

A south-facing garden with decking and pergola, ideal for relaxed outdoor evenings

Externally, the bungalow boasts a south-facing rear garden - beautifully landscaped with a decked area that’s perfect for outdoor dining, relaxing or socialising — and a covered pergola that adds a secluded and charming focal point.

The front of the home features a gated parking area with space for several cars, making everyday life easier for homeowners and visitors alike.

Situated in a semi-rural position, the property also benefits from easy access to local amenities, scenic country walks and major transport links, while still being within easy reach of Telford Town Centre and the M54 motorway — making it a practical and peaceful place to call home.

