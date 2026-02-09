£407,000 modern four-bedroom detached home for sale in Telford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A stylish four-bedroom detached family home on Hedingham Road in Telford (TF1) has come on the market with estate agents Purplebricks, with a guide price of around £407,000.

Offering a contemporary layout with open-plan living and modern finishes throughout, this property is ideal for families seeking space, comfort and outdoor living close to local amenities.

A sleek high-gloss kitchen with breakfast bar and bi-fold doors opening out to the garden

Step inside and you’re greeted by a welcoming hallway leading into an open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen space — a layout that works perfectly for modern family life.

The high-gloss kitchen features a breakfast bar and flows seamlessly through to bi-folding doors that open out onto the rear garden, bringing the outdoors in and creating a bright and sociable living environment. A utility room and handy downstairs cloakroom add practicality to the ground floor, making day-to-day living easier.

An open-plan living space designed for modern family life and easy entertaining

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with four generously sized bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a re-fitted en-suite shower room.

A modern re-fitted family bathroom serves the remaining rooms, each offering plenty of space and natural light. Outside, the private rear garden provides a mix of patio and lawn — perfect for outdoor dining, play or relaxation — while a driveway to the front offers off-road parking for several vehicles.

