Four-bedroom detached Lawley home with orangery on the market for £349,000

A superb four-bedroom detached home in the highly regarded Lawley area of Telford has come to market for £349,000 with estate agents Purplebricks.

Situated on Wooding Drive, TF3 5JH, this beautifully presented property offers generous living space across three floors, including a stunning orangery with bi-fold doors opening onto the garden.

The open-plan kitchen diner flows beautifully into the bright orangery beyond

Estate agents Purplebricks are delighted to bring this well-appointed four-bedroom detached property to the market in the heart of Lawley. Combining comfort, practicality and location, the home is ideally suited to growing families looking for flexible living space close to amenities and transport links.

Inside, the ground floor includes a spacious lounge with a bay window that floods the room with natural light, a convenient downstairs W.C, and a superb open-plan kitchen diner fitted with a range of wall and base units and ample worktop space.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into a striking orangery, complete with bi-fold doors that open out to the enclosed rear garden — perfect for entertaining or enjoying summer evenings.

A bay-fronted lounge offering a calm, light-filled space to unwind at the end of the day

The first floor offers three generously sized bedrooms, including one with its own en-suite shower room, alongside a modern family bathroom. The standout feature is the master suite occupying the entire second floor, complete with built-in wardrobes and a private en-suite shower room, creating a peaceful retreat away from the main household.

Externally, the property benefits from an enclosed rear garden, driveway parking to the side, and a single garage — ticking all the boxes for practical family living.

Lawley remains one of Telford’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Located just west of Telford town centre, the area has grown into a vibrant community with modern amenities centred around Lawley Village. Residents enjoy access to highly regarded local schools, everyday shops and excellent transport links, with countryside walks also close by.

