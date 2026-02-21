Three-bedroom semi-detached Telford home on the market for £230,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This attractive three-bedroom semi-detached house in Telford, priced around £230,000, has just landed on the market with estate agent Purplebricks, and it could be the perfect move for families or first-time buyers looking for space and convenience.

For full details, take a virtual tour, view the photo gallery and book a viewing via estate agent Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for how well this home flows and how much everyday space it offers across its layout.

Step inside and you’ll find well-proportioned accommodation throughout. The ground floor welcomes you with a generous entrance leading into bright living spaces that flow easily together - making it ideal for relaxed family living and everyday life.

A practical kitchen space with garden views and easy outdoor access

The kitchen offers practical workspace and storage, with views and access to the outdoor areas.

Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, giving plenty of room for family members, guests or a home office.

A family bathroom completes the layout, providing everything you need on one level. To the outside, the rear garden is spacious and well-maintained, offering the perfect spot for summer barbecues, outdoor play or simply unwinding after a busy day.

Bright and comfortable living areas designed for everyday family life

Situated in a popular residential area of Telford, this property is close to local schools, shops and transport links — making daily life that little bit easier. Whether you’re a growing family or seeking your next home, this house ticks plenty of boxes.

This home is one of dozens available in Telford on estate agent Purplebricks. Click here to see more.